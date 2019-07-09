As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Raised by $347,922 Its Position; Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position by $13.25 Million; Stock Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 181,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 746,254 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 2.09 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies, 3 Problems, 0 Easy Answers – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Keys to General Mills’ Upcoming Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 1.57 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 563,051 shares stake. First Republic, a California-based fund reported 68,088 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,670 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 201,666 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 0.43% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Zeke Cap Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Century Inc accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 10,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 4,040 shares. Amp stated it has 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware owns 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,547 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,542 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 219,989 shares to 720,364 shares, valued at $69.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 108,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,808 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity. Shares for $938,400 were sold by Bergmann Rouven on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 10,300 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 2.55 million shares. Fosun Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 7,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 529,743 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 25 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 36,681 shares. Voya Investment owns 564,688 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,215 shares. The New York-based Amer Group has invested 0.04% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 845 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Congress Asset Management Company Ma accumulated 90,816 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.02% or 1.32M shares.