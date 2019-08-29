As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted by $347,922 Its Stake; Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stock Price Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 91,660 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 978,584 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 49% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Old National Bancorp and TFS Financial – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

