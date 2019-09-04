As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Lowered Its Stake by $365,160; Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding by $2.24 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.41 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees 1Q IT Services Rev in the Range of $2.02B to $2.07B; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.41 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wipro to Acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a Global Interoperability Solutions Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Designer Brands’s (NYSE:DBI) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wipro Opens New State-of-the-Art Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 156,975 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,585 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 182,529 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fil stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,662 are held by Bartlett & Company Lc. Crawford Counsel accumulated 337,059 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 25,954 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 97,533 shares. Amg Natl Financial Bank invested in 0.39% or 121,139 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fulton Bank Na reported 37,395 shares. Cap Fund Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 253 shares. Advsr Cap Ltd accumulated 364,588 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc reported 14,079 shares. The Illinois-based New England And has invested 0.78% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 13,979 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares to 400,354 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.81 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.