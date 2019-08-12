As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Stake; Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Pool (POOL) as Shares Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 14,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 656,889 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37M, down from 671,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 167,545 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.16 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 60,045 shares to 181,870 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares to 80,895 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.