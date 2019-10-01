As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 828,401 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 135,518 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, down from 148,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,194 shares to 10,717 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. 99,205 are owned by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 4,855 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Columbia Asset stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 14,138 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com holds 3,320 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 10,182 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 220,504 shares. 2.45 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 11,150 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 67,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 279,244 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown (CCK) Up 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Is Simply Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Gp owns 1.31M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard owns 12.48 million shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 47,508 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 3,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 25,106 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc owns 469,320 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancshares In stated it has 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Millennium Management Lc reported 547,474 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 71 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 3,958 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 2.00M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 178,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 41,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,125 shares.