As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lifted Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake by $414,428

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,062 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 26,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 61,901 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 21,400 shares. Capital Intl Ca has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mitchell Cap Management Co reported 5,977 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 76,879 shares. Capital Guardian Tru stated it has 433,050 shares. St Germain D J owns 3,135 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,340 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc invested in 5,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James Trust Na reported 20,935 shares. Riverpark Management Ltd Liability reported 44,992 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,274 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. L S Advisors reported 4,846 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,031 shares to 476,591 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 160,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

