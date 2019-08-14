As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted by $305,235 Its Holding; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding in Abb LTD Adr (ABB) by $5.06 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Abb Ltd Adr (ABB) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 281,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abb Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 4.40 million shares traded or 90.46% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 1.35M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,291 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc has 0.87% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 10,505 shares. Financial Architects has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.13% or 11,864 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 5,250 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.02 million shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,111 shares. Kistler owns 6,689 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.00 million shares. Patten Group reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 205,707 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.74 million shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares to 442,456 shares, valued at $106.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA).