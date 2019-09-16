As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Holding by $7.01 Million; As Kt (KT) Share Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised by $39.03 Million Its Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 3.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 362,980 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,071 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897,000, down from 151,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.97 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17,709 shares to 7,291 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

More recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Expands VR Business Abroad with Malaysia Theme Park – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,650 shares to 58,514 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

