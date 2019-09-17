As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Amalgamated Bank Boosted Stake by $3.82 Million

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 66,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 595,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.00M, up from 528,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 3.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 213,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 277,105 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, down from 490,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 2.12M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,057 shares to 196,326 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 5,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.65M for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.