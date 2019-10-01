As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Manchester Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Blair William & Company

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6206.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 38,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Blair William & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 54,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 938,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46M, up from 884,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 8,673 shares to 8,216 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,337 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability holds 104,935 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 78,421 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,056 shares. 102,923 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inc has invested 1.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Villere St Denis J And Lc stated it has 12,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Overbrook Corporation has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 12.82 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Communications Advisers Inc has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc holds 23,072 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Company reported 7,265 shares. Sol Capital Management Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,884 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 1.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,124 shares to 29,547 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,679 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).