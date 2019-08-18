As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Increased Stake; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc analyzed 153,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $851.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.19M shares traded or 267.33% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac: Asymmetric Upside For A Misunderstood Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Good News Behind Puerto Rico’s Bad Debt – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2015. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ambac Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:AMBC) Share Price Down By 45%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mannkind Corp by 2.66M shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,985 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills Falls After Q4 Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For General Mills After Encouraging Q2? The Street Debates – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills – What You Do With All These G(r)ains – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.