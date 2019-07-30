As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Wallace Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.02 Million; Qci Asset Management Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $5.96 Million; Share Value Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.16 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 132,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 134,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 4.66 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 104,530 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 411,423 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Victory Mgmt holds 103,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 43,554 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 212,269 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 119,707 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp accumulated 12,206 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,202 shares. Jnba Financial owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 415 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 112,134 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.03% or 94,772 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 60.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares to 75,854 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexo Corp by 118,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,970 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 0.07% stake. Colony Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 6,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.83% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.05% or 8,327 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 31,800 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 0.06% or 37,610 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1.34M were accumulated by Principal Financial. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability owns 8,510 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 11,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Smith Moore & invested in 0.2% or 16,111 shares.

