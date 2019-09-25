As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northside Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $689,208; Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 49,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 933,565 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, down from 983,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 214,237 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77M for 17.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 92,849 shares to 7.10 million shares, valued at $294.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 205,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Fb Finl Corp.