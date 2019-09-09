As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased by $302,277 Its Stake; Hightower Advisors Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13082.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 23,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.'s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.'s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.59 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "GE's stock falls to snap 6-day win streak, matching longest streak in over 3 years – MarketWatch" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe's – Motley Fool" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

