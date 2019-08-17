As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Holding by $7.25 Million; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Valuation Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $24.44 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23M, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET ADDS TWO SRS NOMINEES TO BOARD AHEAD OF MEETING; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018 WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $148.01 million activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $129.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 70,322 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 1,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 0.04% or 24,002 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 10 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 21,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 0.63% or 4.16 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 500,000 shares. Carroll Fincl reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,531 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Par accumulated 225,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 19,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,895 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.