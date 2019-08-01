As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Increased Position by $7.25 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Visa Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) by $3.16 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 770,643 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 696,775 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.83 million, down from 717,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.64. About 1.73 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,899 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. 7,454 are held by Lvm Management Limited Mi. 37,096 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company accumulated 1.01M shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 75,409 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 846 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.69% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 114,876 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 7,792 shares. Harvest Strategies holds 95,000 shares. Capital Limited Com has 1.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vestor Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 867 shares. Washington has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Us Financial Bank De reported 0.43% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2,416 shares. 17,378 are owned by Cap Investment Counsel. New York-based Joel Isaacson And Limited has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,408 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.42% or 21,099 shares. Parsec Mngmt owns 165,218 shares. Frontier Investment Management has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glynn Cap Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6,313 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 148,538 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp invested in 12,714 shares. 6,367 are owned by Hwg Hldgs L P. Private Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% or 1,562 shares. Cortland Mo reported 491,271 shares stake.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 384,368 shares to 427,933 shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD).