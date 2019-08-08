As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Increased by $7.25 Million Its Holding; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lifted Its Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 692,786 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 15.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 59,792 shares. 4,642 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Sigma Planning reported 73,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Acg Wealth owns 6,661 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 1.68 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,160 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt reported 1,866 shares. 10 stated it has 239,688 shares. Verity Verity Limited holds 61,624 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Foundation reported 4,506 shares. Moreover, Essex Svcs has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 212,857 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 9,938 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,228 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fin accumulated 135,930 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 566,423 shares. Moreover, Essex Fincl has 1.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 65,118 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 1.96% or 160,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.05% or 41,077 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 25,898 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 15,469 shares. Tctc Limited Co owns 1.07M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Incorporated has 22,639 shares. Com Of Vermont has 45,914 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd invested in 1.24M shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stevens Capital Lp has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).