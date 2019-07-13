As General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose, White Pine Capital Has Lifted Holding by $1.06 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose While Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped by $478,720 Its Holding

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 56,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21,380 shares to 6,480 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK).

