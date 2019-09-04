As General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Position; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $6.51 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.41 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 55,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 726,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.21 million, down from 781,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.71 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% or 13,417 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Homrich Berg accumulated 10,374 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 120,485 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt reported 1,636 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation holds 255,951 shares. 2,222 are held by Holderness Company. 74,461 are held by Natixis L P. Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.08M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Miller Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,565 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 1% stake. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,781 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,380 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $65.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 19,350 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,260 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 62,073 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fmr Lc owns 3.43M shares. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,703 shares. Washington Mngmt holds 12,150 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 196,516 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 383,647 shares. Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,510 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,710 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 33,414 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Communication Incorporated accumulated 7,716 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp owns 10,368 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,964 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).