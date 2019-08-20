As General Mills (GIS) Valuation Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Holding by $527,493; Hamel Associates Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 2.18 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 6.91M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 1.04% or 18,306 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Ruggie Capital Gru has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset Inc reported 150 shares. 25,684 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Crawford Counsel Inc has 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% or 6,688 shares in its portfolio. 104,740 are held by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 24,056 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd accumulated 451,876 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.7% or 71,368 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,789 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Community Bancorp Na invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 13,196 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,560 shares to 18,036 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,462 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest Management Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,000 shares. First Republic Invest reported 68,088 shares. Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 76,809 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 9,584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 14,435 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 15,550 shares. Davenport & Ltd holds 97,533 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,053 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.05% or 193,700 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jnba Fin Advsrs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). City Holding holds 52,106 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 10,869 shares. Motco reported 846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 0.01% or 286 shares.