As General Mills (GIS) Stock Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Holding; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Stake by $753,075

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 282,802 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 94.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 115,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,098 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, down from 121,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 1.80 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 68,876 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.1% or 66,804 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 6,400 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 7,475 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 85,973 shares. Greenleaf invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 3,975 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 208,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack reported 3,320 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt owns 2,950 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 0.12% or 18,376 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 13,871 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 147,700 were reported by Andra Ap.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (RWX) by 12,480 shares to 149,911 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 379,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Bayer A G Sponsored Adr (BAYRY).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.67 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.