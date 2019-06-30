As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Its Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Stake by $1.62 Million; Share Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 32,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,776 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 6.30M shares traded or 53.23% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.16 million shares traded or 69.60% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,706 shares to 144,859 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

