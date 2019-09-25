As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Lynch & Associates Has Raised Its Position by $366,600; Truenorth Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position by $303,236

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 5.59 million shares traded or 112.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises on Microsoft’s Infectious Optimism – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Were These 2 Stocks Unfairly Punished by the Market Today? – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Big G’s scuttled Kernza cereal gets new life â€” as beer – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “General Mills Declares Quarterly Dividend and Holds 91st Annual Shareholder Meeting – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.