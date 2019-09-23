As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position; As Telus (TU) Stock Declined, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Upped Its Stake by $3.70 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.11M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 485,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 314,425 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 0% or 17,762 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 1,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 809,735 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested in 1.74% or 187,267 shares. 3,412 were reported by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Hyman Charles D invested in 32,660 shares. Canandaigua State Bank Trust reported 25,693 shares. Connors Investor accumulated 156,580 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.11% or 2,661 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 4,876 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 216,380 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,132 shares. Autus Asset Ltd holds 7,802 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 116,379 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4,028 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).

