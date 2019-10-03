As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Stake; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position Increased by Indus Capital Partners Llc

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.67 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 22.87M shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43,173 shares to 101,501 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,297 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Invsts owns 0.32% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 15,796 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 10,925 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Orrstown Fincl Service reported 0.05% stake. Ipswich Investment Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital invested 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 8,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd. Terril Brothers Inc reported 4,485 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 2.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 501,901 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 37,096 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 36,192 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).