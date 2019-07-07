As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $1.69 Million; Abrams Bison Investments Upped Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $19.76 Million as Stock Rose

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 845,673 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.31M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management invested in 6,669 shares. Old Commercial Bank In has 27,646 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 860 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 67,182 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 0.22% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 17,640 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Abrams Bison Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 507,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 3,280 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.04% or 271,580 shares in its portfolio. 3,500 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Lc. Fdx Advisors has 5,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has 100,550 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 79,174 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 0.76% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 8,146 shares. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 364,588 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% or 40,351 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 154,682 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parsons Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.12% or 20,908 shares. Brinker Cap owns 58,020 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Yorktown Mgmt And reported 20,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 550,930 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Llc invested 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Founders Management Ltd Llc owns 8,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 162,000 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 1.43% or 22,111 shares in its portfolio.