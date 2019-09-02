As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, White Pine Capital Raised Position by $1.06 Million; Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares to 347,961 shares, valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 58,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,530 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 53,889 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Callahan Advsrs Llc reported 73,452 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Company reported 8,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 17,933 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.11% stake. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7,284 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 0.18% or 15,550 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt reported 1.44% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,975 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management. Sirios Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.30M shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 25,860 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc owns 6,038 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance, Georgia-based fund reported 338,545 shares.

