As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $719,508 Its Holding; As Duke Realty (DRE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 73,621 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.38 million shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 66,926 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 81,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 3.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,989 shares to 263,372 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Dow Jonesselect Div (DVY) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $466.18 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods by 76,190 shares to 147,249 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 1,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).