As General Mills (GIS) Share Value Rose, Welch Group Increased Stake; Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $22.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 114,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 540,494 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97 million, up from 425,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 2.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 90.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 343,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 724,155 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.19M, up from 380,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 596,520 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,905 shares to 480,703 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,608 were reported by Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.44% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wallace Cap Mgmt owns 254,419 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.16% or 14,139 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd holds 0.67% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 142,281 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 13,572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,258 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 247,000 shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 66,926 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 1.55% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Holderness Investments invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 0.11% or 26,305 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 76,809 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More important recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Protiviti Joins FAIR Institute as Founding Sponsor in Advisory Services to Advance the Use of Risk Quantification – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Study: Growing percentage of Dallas workers feel underpaid – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.