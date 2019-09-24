As General Mills (GIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $664,040; Cvs Com (CVS) Shares Declined While Whittier Trust Co Decreased by $681,426 Its Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 220,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60 million, down from 233,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 2.07 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 12,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 132,786 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 145,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 4.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 697 shares to 36,678 shares, valued at $69.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 56,363 shares to 67,704 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

