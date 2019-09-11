As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Lynch & Associates Lifted Position; South Texas Money Management LTD Boosted Sap Ag (SAP) Stake by $5.32 Million; Shares Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Sap Ag (SAP) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 46,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 281,292 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.48 million, up from 234,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Sap Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 599,988 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election of New Shareholders’ Representatives; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 4.59M shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 161,292 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 22,864 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nbt National Bank N A owns 21,110 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc owns 21,010 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.02% or 60,403 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 265 shares or 0% of the stock. Accuvest Global Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 9,573 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has 254,120 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 44,699 shares. Sageworth accumulated 943 shares. Ingalls Snyder holds 33,378 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares to 203,297 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (NYSE:CMG) by 48,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,289 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

