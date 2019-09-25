As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Eastern Bank Lowered by $332,800 Its Stake; Apollo Management Holdings LP Holds Holding in Lennar (Call) (LEN)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,571 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 13,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 214,947 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 405,560 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evergreen Management Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 6,167 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 85,398 shares. James Research accumulated 194 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 325,621 shares stake. Blair William And Il reported 71,568 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.13% or 7,050 shares. 11,150 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.62% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 108,890 shares. 116,379 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Bessemer Gp owns 22,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Inv Mgmt has 0.57% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 143,338 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 27,029 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,040 shares to 200,663 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,571 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IEI).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 20,535 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.13M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 110,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Com Ma holds 15,957 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 1.54% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 82,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 274 shares. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 6,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp invested in 0% or 5,585 shares. Tower Bridge reported 183,735 shares stake. Alberta Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 69,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 467 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm owns 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,086 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 616,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 27,596 shares.