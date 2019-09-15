As General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding; First Interstate Bank Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.55M shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,885 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 15,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.97 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 4,791 shares to 112,745 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

