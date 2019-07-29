As General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Lynch & Associates Boosted Its Stake; As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Share Price Rose, Navellier & Associates Boosted Holding by $357,024

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 44,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 86,060 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 12.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 119,947 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 126,848 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 9,396 are owned by Smithfield Tru Company. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.03M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management accumulated 32,618 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 37,610 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.4% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 44,902 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,703 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 81,548 shares.

