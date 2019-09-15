As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Position; Condor Capital Management Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, up from 11,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,317 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Hm Payson And Co holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 518,536 shares. Penbrook holds 1.03% or 4,844 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd invested in 17,295 shares or 0.49% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest accumulated 2.78% or 30,435 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.18 million shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 317,825 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,695 shares. Hm Mgmt holds 0.52% or 4,227 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 90,618 shares. 2.25M were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 1.38% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability reported 70,949 shares stake. 57,049 are owned by Northstar Asset Management Limited. Ntv Asset Llc owns 39,366 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tobam holds 1.75% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 597,936 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa accumulated 14,490 shares or 1.09% of the stock. First Financial In holds 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 4,375 shares. Ballentine Limited Co invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Wesbanco Retail Bank has 0.39% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 611,903 shares. 10,250 are owned by Dupont Capital Management. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Com invested in 9,860 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Braun Stacey invested in 0.72% or 214,991 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt accumulated 59,700 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The California-based Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1.14 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

