As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Upped by $555,516 Its Position; As Assurant (AIZ) Stock Rose, Gam Holding Ag Cut Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 6,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, down from 10,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 78,276 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 835,515 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,010 shares to 118,463 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,497 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 117,696 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Thomasville Comml Bank holds 1.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 149,463 shares. 19,019 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 35,153 shares. 4,375 are owned by First Financial In. 8,800 are held by Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Ny. King Wealth owns 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,534 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 70,703 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 24,400 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,442 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank has 6,098 shares. Arrow Corp has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 39,830 shares to 93,463 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 34,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

