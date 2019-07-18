As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $1.69 Million Its Holding; As Fedex Com (FDX) Shares Declined, Underhill Investment Management Increased Its Stake

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 3.52M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 20,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 22,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 3.06M shares traded or 36.81% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Keystone Finance Planning Inc has 3.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 44,902 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Nc holds 158,789 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp invested in 12,402 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Frontier Investment Mgmt Co reported 0.91% stake. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 13,400 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 28,285 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,032 shares. 61,587 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co. Washington holds 0.71% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Lc accumulated 7.65M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keating Counselors Inc accumulated 1.79% or 76,349 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.