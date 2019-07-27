As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Upped Its Stake by $319,923; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $961,346

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares to 15,799 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,171 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,470 are held by Leavell Invest Mngmt. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 11,941 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Columbia Asset stated it has 38,837 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 170,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.18 million were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 46.53M shares. Bontempo Ohly Ltd Liability holds 2.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 58,345 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,710 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,232 shares. Citigroup holds 240,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 116,094 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 133 shares. Mariner reported 201,387 shares.

