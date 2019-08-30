As General Mills Com (GIS) Stock Rose, Boston Research & Management Lifted Stake; Regions Financial Has Upped Stake in Invesco (IVZ) as Share Value Declined

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 1.50M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco (IVZ) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 166,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 969,942 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, up from 803,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Invesco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 1.65M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Intact Investment has 0.09% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Millennium Management Ltd reported 248,456 shares. Portland Invest Counsel has invested 0.42% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 13,739 shares stake. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 14,122 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 705,414 shares. American Financial Group accumulated 2.01% or 1.18M shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 492,986 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 20,486 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 17,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 408,875 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory reported 0% stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. Shares for $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,033 shares to 114,499 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,743 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

