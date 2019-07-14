As General Electric (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $46.76 Million; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Jennison Associates Raised Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 55.77 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.18M, down from 60.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 12,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 375,720 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 225,233 shares to 7.22 million shares, valued at $114.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 98,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,912 shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Notis owns 13,110 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthquest Corp has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 125,201 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 90.63M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. California-based Aimz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lafayette reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fisher Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.2% or 19.35 million shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 942,155 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.35M shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Finemark Bancorp And Tru holds 0.02% or 28,707 shares in its portfolio.