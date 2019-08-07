As General Electric (GE) Stock Value Rose, North Star Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Decreased Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 182,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 218,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 63.59 million shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.88% or 1.19M shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 58,818 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. James Investment invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jacobs Communication Ca invested in 1.5% or 71,648 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited owns 213,598 shares. First Advsrs LP has 0.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guyasuta Inv Advisors holds 144,956 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 44,297 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company invested in 22,939 shares. 130,833 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.61% or 7.56 million shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Company stated it has 93,572 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 25,682 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares to 36,420 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

