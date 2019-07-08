As General Electric (GE) Stock Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Position by $7.17 Million; Oakworth Capital Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $8.87 Million as Shares Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $198.24. About 439,508 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 796,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,210 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 874,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 32.91 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares to 799,445 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 216,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,268 shares to 79,309 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,283 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

