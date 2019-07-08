As General Electric (GE) Stock Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Stake; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Maintained by Sun Life Financial Inc

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 36.63 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 2.58M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,950 shares to 9,452 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,937 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 1,743 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 113,469 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 2.87M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 23,130 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 12,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Innovations Ltd invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 1.66 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 20,638 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,673 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 2,509 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.09% or 18,125 shares. 495 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Fiduciary Trust invested in 17,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,869 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.