As General Electric (GE) Stock Rose, Chemical Bank Decreased by $523,230 Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Increased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 76.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 52,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 68,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 75,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 16,935 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

