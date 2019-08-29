As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $583,020; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Raised Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 234.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 64,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 92,441 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 27,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 41.43 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 160,334 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COMMVAULT’S OPERATING REVIEW SHOULD BE OVERSEEN BY A NEWLY FORMED OPERATING COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.05 million shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 0.01% or 792,254 shares. 11,978 were reported by Telos. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hikari Ltd reported 2.09M shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 7.16M shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Co owns 82,105 shares. Lafayette Incorporated accumulated 10,865 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Equitec Specialists Lc reported 23,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kanawha Mgmt Lc accumulated 245,810 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 30,263 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 33,904 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 53,455 shares to 357,325 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 24,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,531 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,700 shares to 6,780 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 196,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,117 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).