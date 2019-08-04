As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed Position by $2.78 Million; Timber Hill Decreased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $347,840

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 64.30M shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Lc invested in 0.08% or 3.64M shares. Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 107,781 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 268,952 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trustco Bank Corporation N Y reported 3.74% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 0.02% or 349,298 shares. Capital Mngmt Assoc New York reported 18,100 shares. Kessler Investment Group Limited Company reported 0% stake. Kwmg, Kansas-based fund reported 1,392 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arete Wealth Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,724 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 0.23% or 65,073 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt owns 37,455 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.03% or 7.16 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 16,000 shares. Advsrs Ok invested 12.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heartland Advsrs holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 161,707 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 2.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 353,080 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Company invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Srb holds 1.25M shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northern Trust invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prospector Partners Limited Liability reported 8,200 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 30,722 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 5.75M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt reported 115,376 shares. Mackenzie holds 755,454 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

