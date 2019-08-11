As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Its Holding by $2.78 Million; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Declined, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.31M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).