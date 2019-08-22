As General Electric (GE) Shares Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed by $2.78 Million Its Holding; Corecommodity Management Has Increased Green Plains (GPRE) Stake by $514,912

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 404.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 32,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 40,142 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 7,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 666,290 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,461 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Stelac Advisory Limited Com holds 73,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Limited Liability Co Adv owns 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,112 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust owns 24.00M shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 2.46 million shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.59% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 208,105 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 218,159 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 19,876 shares. Wellington Shields & Commerce Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 81,989 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Co Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donald Smith And invested in 0.16% or 243,118 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% or 724 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 150 shares. Guggenheim Limited has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd reported 500 shares. 11,716 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Corsair Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Private Management Grp invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 15,610 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 23,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 116 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Incorporated owns 310,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).