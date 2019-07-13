As General Electric (GE) Shares Rose, Holder Chemical Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $523,230; Joho Capital Stake In Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Was Has Boosted

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 76.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 52,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 68,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares to 94,179 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.