As General Electric (GE) Shares Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Position; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Has Upped by $853,300

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 75,823 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 170.96 million shares traded or 234.84% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 202,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 165,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.32 lastly. It is up 13.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,490 shares to 15,042 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,012 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 295 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 18,403 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 20,253 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 4,998 shares. Continental Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ameriprise holds 327,454 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.65 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 100,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0% or 658 shares. 1.09 million were accumulated by Maltese Mgmt Lc. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Com reported 14,546 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 13,021 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RYH) by 3,883 shares to 176,505 shares, valued at $34.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 112,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

